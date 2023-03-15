Placement in the Weekly Planner is free for public events in the community. Submit a brief paragraph about your event to news@smithmountaineagle.com. Events will be listed at least once before the event. The deadline for submission is noon on Thursdays.
TODAY
Mill Mountain Theater presents Jersey Boys
With phenomenal music, memorable characters, and great storytelling, Jersey Boys follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards® and Olivier Awards®, Jersey Boys takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Running from March 15 – April 8. For information and/or tickets, call 540.342.5740 or visit millmountain.org.
THURSDAY, MARCH 16, 2023
Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Dinner
Join the Chamber for a night of fellowship, networking, food and accolades during its annual awards dinner. The evening features a cocktail hour, meal and awards ceremony presented in multiple categories for businesses, tourism advocates, leaders and non-profits. Held at Mariners Landing (Blackwater Room) from 5 – 9 pm. Tickets are $75. For reservations, contact Erin Stanley at 540.721.1203 or via email at estanley@visitsmithmountainlake.com.
FRIDAY, MARCH 17, 2023
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Peaks of Otter Winery and Mango’s Bar & Grill
Kick off your St. Patrick’s Day celebration at Peaks of Otter Winery, where wearing green will get you discounts on their award-winning wines. The free event will be held at 2122 Sheep Creek Road, Bedford from noon – 5 pm. Mango’s Bar and Grill picks up the celebration with specials on corned beef and cabbage, Reuben sandwiches and draft pints. Mango’s Bar and Grill is located at 16430 Booker T. Washington Highway in Moneta.
SATURDAY, MARCH 18, 2023
BBQ Dinner and Silent Auction to benefit Helen Walters and Sister to Sister Café
Sister to Sister Café in downtown Bedford was destroyed by fire this past January 27th. To help support café owner Helen Walters, a BBQ dinner and silent auction is being held on March 18th from 5 – 8 pm at The Outpost at Bedrock Community Church, located at 402 E Main Street, Bedford. Food will be graciously provided by Porter House BBQ with music by Exalted Christian Band. A $10 per plate donation is suggested.
SATURDAY, MARCH 18, 2023
Casandra Lynn and The Boys
Cassandra Lynn takes the stage with her full band comprised of Paul Mallory, David Carwile and Chris Salzone for a night of rock and country music that is guaranteed to get you on the dance floor. The concert begins at 8 pm and will be held at Smith Mountain Lake Moose Lodge #2346, located at 1127 Morgans Church Road in Bedford. Lodge membership is not required to attend the concert.
SUNDAY, MARCH 19, 2023
Yoga & Wine
Join Angie Anderson, PhD, a Certified Yoga Instructor with Serenity Counseling Center & Wellness, for a relaxation yoga class for all levels, followed by a glass of wine, beer or cider. Yoga & Wine will begin at 6 pm at Fables & Feathers Winery, located at 2117 Bruno Drive in Goodview. Cost is $20 per participant. Some mats will be available, but bringing your own is recommended. Call 540.977.2181 or visit serenitycounselingcenterva.com/events for more information.
MONDAY, MARCH 20, 2023
Books 4 Fun Preschool Story Time
Books 4 Fun is a preschool story time for children ages 3 – 6. Bring your young ones for stories, songs, crafts and activities geared to engage and entertain children. Books 4 Fun will be held at the Stewartsville Library in the Stewartsville Community Room, located at 45 Cascade Drive, Vinton, from 10:30 – 11:30 am. Registration is required. Contact Anna Jackson at 540.425.7008 or via email at ajackson@bpls.org.
Stitchin’ Chicks at Montvale Library
Teens and adults are invited to bring projects to knit or crochet with others every Monday from 2 – 3 pm at the Montvale Community Room, located at 11575 West Lynchburg-Salem Turnpike in Montvale. New members are always welcome and no experience is necessary. For more information, contact Kristin Robertson at 540.425.7006 or via email at krobertson@bpls.org.
TUESDAY, MARCH 21, 2023
CASA of Central Virginia Information Sessions
Would you like to make a significant impact in the life of a child who needs a chance for a safe and permanent home? Attend this hour-long video/slide presentation to learn about the role and responsibilities of a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for abused and neglected children, and how to become one. There will be time for Q&A with a veteran CASA who will answer your questions about what to expect in this unique and rewarding volunteer role. The information session will be held from 11 am – noon at the Bedford County Public Library, located at 321 N Bridge Street in Bedford. For more information, call 434.485.7260 or email volunteer@cvcasa.org.
