Group storytelling project aims to preserve stories about Bedford

Bedford Get Together has announced a new project aimed to collect stories about the Bedford area from its storytelling groups throughout the area. The project, titled “Our Bedford Story”, is a partnership with doctoral candidate Andrea Plamondon at National Lewis University in Chicago. As part of her research project, Plamondon will analyze the common themes discussed within the stories and present a report that Bedford Get Together will be able to use for identifying areas of focus for future activities. Stories will be collected through June 30.
“We are thrilled to be participating this project, which not only furthers our vision and mission, but also nicely matches other activities we had already planned for the year,” Bedford Get Together Board Chair Heather Dooley commented. Additional activities include sponsoring a community mural, partnering with the Sedalia Center to support the Counter Ridge History Project, conducting the annual Community Service Awards program, and holding community meetings and small events.
Dooley said that Bedford Get Together intends to continue collecting stories after Plamondon’s doctoral research period ends. “We are exploring offering other storytelling formats as well, including stories online, podcasts, and the original “Our Bedford Story” format that allowed people to record their stories at our Edmund Street Park events in 2017 and 2018,” noted Dooley.
To host a storytelling group or participate in one, contact Bedford Get Together via meail at bedfordgetogether@gmail.com or visit bedfordgetogther.com/our-bedford-story.
