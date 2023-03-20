TUESDAY, MARCH 21, 2023
CASA of Central Virginia Information Sessions
Would you like to make a significant impact in the life of a child who needs a chance for a safe and permanent home? Attend this hourlong video/slide presentation to learn about the role and responsibilities of a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for abused and neglected children, and how to become one. There will be time for Q&A with a veteran CASA who will answer your questions about what to expect in this unique and rewarding volunteer role. The information session will be held from 11 am – noon at the Bedford County Public Library, located at 321 N Bridge Street in Bedford. For more information, call 434.485.7260 or email volunteer@cvcasa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.