Smith Mountain Eagle Weekly Planner: May 17th-May 23rd

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17TH
KARAOKE NIGHT AT HOT SHOTS
Join in for karaoke night and show off your talents. Sing your heart out, meet new people and enjoy great food and drinks. Karaoke night is held at Hot Shots from 6 – 9 p.m., located at 67 Village View Lane in Moneta. For more information, call 540.719.1547.
Trivia/Music Bingo/Pictionary at Living Proof Beer Co.
Every Wednesday at Living Proof Brewery in Rocky Mount, there is a rotation between trivia, music bingo and pictionary! Come on out and play, meet new people and enjoy some great craft beer. Located at 50 West Court Street, Rocky Mount and held from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.
WEEKLY OLD TIME JAM
Enjoy the sounds of “old-time dance music” presented by the Twin Creeks Distillery. Every Wednesday night from 7 - 9 p.m., the Twin Creeks Distillery hosts a Jam Session in their tasting room along the Crooked Road in Downtown Rocky Mount. Enjoy the sounds of heritage music and the tastes of local spirits. Held at 510 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount.
THURSDAY, MAY 18TH
CHESS CLUB
If you are a chess enthusiast or interested in learning more about the game, please join the Chess Club on the first and third Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:30 PM at Bedford Library. Open to all ages and skill levels. Program presenter Lee Fields will be available for instruction. If you have your own chess board/clock, feel free to bring it.
OPEN MIC NIGHT AT LIVING PROOF BEER CO.
Open Mic Night is held every Thursday at Living Proof Brewery in Rocky Mount, located at 50 West Court Street. Join in from 7 - 9 p.m. for a fantastic night of live music. All are welcome and performers are first come first served.
FRIDAY, MAY 19TH
54TH ANNUAL SML FISHING TOURNAMENT
Join in for the 54th Annual Smith Mountain Lake Fishing Tournament, hosted and benefiting Smith Mountain Lake Youth Athletics located at Gills Creek Marina! Cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in all FIVE categories on EACH day. All overall 1st place winners in each category will receive the highly sought after wooden fish plaques from last year as well. Held May 19-21 at Gills Creek Marina. Visit allevents.in/moneta/54th-annual-smith-mountain-lake-fishing-tournament/200024410828727
SPANK AT MANGO’S
SPANK has played thousands of shows since forming in 1999, covering 80’s tunes that are loved and stand the test of time. SPANK will play at Mango’s Bar & Grill, located at 16430 Booker T. Washington Highway in Moneta beginning at 8 p.m. For more information, visit spankthe80s.com
SATURDAY, MAY 20TH
TAKE PRIDE IN SML
Take Pride in Smith Mountain Lake, SML’s annual cleanup initiative, will take place throughout the month of May with organized events scheduled for May 20 at various locations around the lake. Neighborhood groups, businesses, families, civic organizations and others are invited to participate in any of the organized events or plan their own Take Pride cleanup anytime in May. Pre-registration is required by May 2 for participants to receive free gloves, orange trash bags and a commemorative tote bag, as well as participate in a post-event celebration at Mango’s Bar & Grill on May 24. For more information, contact the TLAC at 540.721.4400 or email Sage at ksage.tlac@sml.us.com.
LAKE CHRISTIAN MINISTRIES
COUNTRY MUSIC JUBILEE
National Recording artist Glen Shelton will be performing his songs, including the Music Row Country Breakout Radio Chart song, “Writing You A Love Song” and his new 2023 National release, along with popular Country and Rock cover songs from many favorite artists. Glen has shared the stage with more than 50 well known National Acts (such as Joe Nichols and Jameson Rodgers), performed at hundreds of events and venues, and has been endorsed by multiple National Acts. Glen signed with Nashville label Jordash Records in 2022 followed by his debut National Country music release, “Writing You A Love Song.” Tickets: $20/ages 13 to adult, $10/ages 6-12, free/5 and under. Visit smlpavilion.com/events/lake-christian-ministries-country-music-jubilee/
25TH TOM MAYNARD MEMORIAL POKER RUN
Register to participate or just head to one of the card stops to see some awe-inspiring boats, as well as lively crews decked out with fun-filled themes. Not a race but a game of chance, this popular event benefits local nonprofits. Card stops: 1. Crazy Horse Marina; 2. Drifter’s; 3. Gill’s Creek Marina & Lodge; 4. Magnum Point Marina; 5. Mango’s Bar & Grill; 6. Mariners Landing; 7. Mystery Stop #7. For more information, visit smlba.com/index.php/poker-run
MONDAY, MAY 21ST
MONDAY NIGHT JAM IN FERRUM
The Appalachian Music Program at Ferrum College fills the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum each Monday evening with the sounds of heritage music. Bring your instrument, dancing shoes and listening ears. Held at 20 Museum Drive, Ferrum from 7 - 9 p.m.
TUESDAY, MAY 21ST
CORNHOLE AT HOT SHOTS
Come out to play cornhole rain or shine, hot or cold. If it’s raining or cold, cornhole will be played inside the heated pavilion. The cost to play is $5 with blind draw for teams. Join in for some fun, food and great drinks at 13360 Booker T. Washington Highway, Moneta. For more information, call 540.719.1547.
