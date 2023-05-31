Smith Mountain Eagle Weekly Planner: May 31st - June 6th

Placement in the Weekly Planner is free for public events in the community. Submit a brief paragraph about your event to news@smithmountaineagle.com. Events will be listed once before the event. The deadline for submissions is noon on Thursdays.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 31ST
KARAOKE NIGHT AT HOT SHOTS
Join in for karaoke night and show off your talents. Sing your heart out, meet new people and enjoy great food and drinks. Karaoke night is held at Hot Shots from 6 – 9 p.m., located at 67 Village View Lane in Moneta. For more information, call 540.719.1547.
Trivia/Music Bingo/Pictionary at Living Proof Beer Co.
Every Wednesday at Living Proof Brewery in Rocky Mount, there is a rotation between trivia, music bingo and pictionary! Come on out and play, meet new people and enjoy some great craft beer. Located at 50 West Court Street, Rocky Mount and held from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.
WEEKLY OLD TIME JAM
Enjoy the sounds of “old-time dance music” presented by the Twin Creeks Distillery. Every Wednesday night from 7 - 9 p.m., the Twin Creeks Distillery hosts a Jam Session in their tasting room along the Crooked Road in Downtown Rocky Mount. Enjoy the sounds of heritage music and the tastes of local spirits. Held at 510 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount.
THURSDAY, JUNE 1ST
CHESS CLUB
If you are a chess enthusiast or interested in learning more about the game, please join the Chess Club on the first and third Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:30 PM at Bedford Library. Open to all ages and skill levels. Program presenter Lee Fields will be available for instruction. If you have your own chess board/clock, feel free to bring it.
LAND AND TABLE BOOK CLUB
In partnership with the Bedford Public Library System, the Land & Table Book Club offers a way to engage with the core ideas and topics that are motivating a new generation to create a more resilient food system and vibrant local community life. At the club, the focus will be on reading books about eating local, self-reliant living, agrarian culture, growing food, culinary history, community resilience, going back-to-the-land, and more.
This is not a book club that will be technical in nature. If you don’t have a green thumb, you’ll still feel at home. You don’t have to grow your own food or be a homesteader or farmer to enjoy these books. But you do have to be curious about reviving your connection with the land, with other people, and with the food you eat. And the reality is tending to those connections is important for all of us. We will be discussing Restoration Agriculture: Real-world Permaculture for Farmers by Mark Shepard during the upcoming meeting.
FRIDAY, JUNE 2ND
A MID-SUMMER KNIGHT’S READ
Join the Bedford Public Library System for its annual Summer Reading Program beginning May 27th and going through July 22nd. Adults (18+) will have the opportunity to compete in the “A Midsummer Knight’s Read Bingo tournament for a chance to win prizes. Everyone who completes five of the Bingo squares in a row will receive an insulated tote bag and a virtual raffle ticket. Anyone who completes the entire board will receive an additional five raffle tickets. You can choose to enter your tickets for any of the three following grand prizes: A Midsummer Knight’s Read themed basket, a Lenovo tablet, or a $50 Amazon gift card. To participate, sign up at bplsonline.beanstack.com/reader365 or see a staff member at your library location to pick up a bingo card.
SATURDAY, JUNE 3RD
SATURDAY MOVIE MATINEE
Join in at the Bedford Central Library for a monthly Saturday afternoon screening of a movie for adults and teens. This month, the library will be celebrating its Summer Reading theme by showing ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ starring Calista Flockhart, Kevin Kline, Rupert Everett, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christian Bale, Stanley Tucci, and more! Registration is not required.
TABLETOP GAMING
Join IN on the first Saturday of each month from 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m. to play a variety of different board and card games. Feel free to bring your own games as well. The event will be held at the Forest Library. All ages are welcome, but children under 12 must be supervised by their guardians. No registration is needed. Call 540.425.7002 for questions about this event.
THE FREQUENCY LIVE AT CRAZY HORSE MARINA AND PRESENTED BY LOS AMIGOS
Join in for a fun-filled concert with The Frequency, held at Crazy Horse Marina and presented by Los Amigos. The event will be held at 400 Crazy Horse Drive in Moneta beginning at 6 p.m.
HOOK, LINES AND SINGERS FESTIVAL 2023
Virginia’s musical festival at beautiful Smith Mountain Lake brings acts from throughout the country for a weekend full of music and entertrainment. Held at Copper Cove Golf Club on June 3-4.
MONDAY, JUNE 5TH
TREE OF LIFE PAINT NIGHT
Come out for a fun afternoon full of laughter and good fellowship. Grab a friend or two and turn it into a memory. No painting skills required as we will be providing step by step directions and all of the supplies to create this beautiful canvas. You are welcome to bring drinks and snacks to enjoy while you paint. Tickets are nonrefundable once the ticket is purchased but if for any reason you miss the event you are able to use your ticket towards a different paint night or set a up a private party with a couple of friends on another day and time. Held at 14805 Forest Road, suite 225 from 6-8 p.m.
TUESDAY, JUNE 6TH
CORNHOLE AT HOT SHOTS
Come out to play cornhole at Hot Shots! The cost to play is $5 with blind draw for teams. Join in for some fun, food and great drinks at 13360 Booker T. Washington Highway, Moneta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.