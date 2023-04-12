Placement in the Weekly Planner is free for public events in the community. Submit a brief paragraph about your event to news@smithmountaineagle.com.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12th
KARAOKE NIGHT AT HOT SHOTS
Join in for karaoke night and show off your talents. Sing your heart out, meet new people and enjoy great food and drinks. Karaoke night is held at Hot Shots from 6 – 9 p.m., located at 67 Village View Lane in Moneta. For more information, call 540.719.1547.
THURSDAY, APRIL 13TH
FRANKLIN HEIGHTS CHURCH GRIEFSHARE
GriefShare meets each Thursday evening from 5:30-7:00pm at its Rocky Mount Campus for a 13-week study. GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of life’s most difficult experiences. You don’t have to go through the grieving process alone. Please contact Anne Hartman via email at hartmanjl3@gmail.com to register.
CHESS CLUB
If you are a chess enthusiast or interested in learning more about the game, please join the Chess Club on the first and third Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:30 PM at Bedford Library. Open to all ages and skill levels. Program presenter Lee Fields will be available for instruction. If you have your own chess board/clock, feel free to bring it.
FRIDAY, APRIL 14TH
BOWER CENTER FOR THE ARTS ADULT CLAY OPEN STUDIO
For students looking for studio time without instruction, Bower Center for the Arts Adult Clay Open Studio provides access to wheels, tools, glazes. Fire and work at your own pace. Open studio is held from 10 a.m. – noon at 305 N. Bridge Street in Bedford. The cost for participation is $135 per person. Call Sarah Echols at 540.586.4235 for more information.
DANIEL KEPEL TO PERFORM AT FABLES & FEATHERS WINERY
Daniel Kepel will perform at Fable & Feathers Winery from noon - 6 p.m. Fable & Feathers Winery is located at 2117 Bruno Drive in Goodview. For more information, call 540.420.0916.
CHRISTIAN Q TO PERFORM AT BEACON SEAFOOD CLUB
Christian Q will perform at Beacon Seafood Pub at the Virginia Dare Marina at 6 p.m. The Virginia Dare Marina is located at 3619 Airport Road in Moneta. For more information, call 540.297.7100.
FUZZY LOGIC TO PERFORM AT MANGO’S BAR & GRILL
Fuzzy Logic will perform at Mango’s Bar & Grill starting at 7 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill is located at 16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy in Moneta. For more information, call 540.721.1632.
DEL MCCOURY BAND COMING TO HARVESTER PERFORMANCE CENTER The Del McCoury Band will perform live music at Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount beginning at 8 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit harvester-music.com.
SATURDAY, APRIL 15TH
BEDFORD FARMERS MARKET
The Bedford Farmers Market offers fresh produce, vegetables, baked goods, artisan crafts and a variety of Bedford and other locally grown products. This off-season outdoor market is held at Washington and Center Streets in downtown Bedford from 9 a.m. – noon. Free off-street parking is available. For a list of vendors, visit facebook.com/mybedfordmarket.
SUNDAY, APRIL 16th
BARNQUILT WORKSHOP AT LIVING PROOF BEER CO.
Join others to paint your own barnquilt at Living Proof Beer Co. beginning at 2 p.m. Submit any design. All supplies provided. Limited space available and registration is required. The class is $70 a person and includes everything you need to paint your own barnquilt. Living Proof Beer Co. is located at 50 West Court Street in Rocky Mount. For more information, call 540.238.2220.
MONDAY, APRIL 17TH
WILLOW TREE PAINT NIGHT
Come out for a fun afternoon full of laughter and good fellowship. Grab a friend or two and turn it into a memory. No painting skills required as we will be providing step-by-step directions and all of the supplies to create this beautiful canvas. You are welcome to bring drinks and snacks to enjoy while you paint. Willow Tree Paint Night will be held at 14805 Forest Road, suite 225, Forest. For more information, visit allevents.in/forest/200024313806118.
TUESDAY, APRIL 18TH
NEORA SHOWCASE NETWORKING SIP AND SAMPLE
Learn how to become the best version of yourself by helping others look, feel and live their best. Join for some beverages, light apps and an opportunity to sample Neora’s holistic clean beauty and wellness line-up. This event will be held at Vinny’s Italian Grill and Pizzeria, located at 16547 Moneta Road in Moneta from 5:30 – 7 p.m. Visit eventbrite.com/e/neora-showcase-networkingsip-sample-tickets-605931566627 for more information and tickets.
