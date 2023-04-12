SML Restaurant Week begins April 19th
    Whatever your food craving, chances are there’s a restaurant in the Smith Mountain Lake community to satisfy your tastebuds. With delicious specials and enticing prices to match, SML Restaurant Week, held this year April 17 – 30, is yet another reason to get out and enjoy the warmer weather and all that the lake has to offer on the food scene.

    Sponsored annually by the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, SML Restaurant Week showcases the delectable local offerings available for breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert and drinks throughout the lake community. The restaurant celebration week also offers the chance to win one of 15 gift cards at popular eateries.

    Restaurants participating in the 2023 SML Restaurant Week held April 17-30 include: 

Breakfast 

Bojangles – Westlake

Mayberry Diner

Mia’s Sweet Factory

Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House 

Lunch

Alessandro's Pizzeria & Grill

Bojangles – Westlake

Buddy's BBQ

Cilantro Mexican Grill

Drifter's

Edo Grill and Sushi

Harvest Moon Marketplace

Hot Shots

Los Amigos Bar & Grill SML

Mango's Bar & Grill

Mayberry Diner

Mayberry Pizzeria & Ice Cream

Napoli Cowboy

Nauti Mo's Grill

Rocky Mount Burger Co.

Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House

The Copper Kettle Co.

The Farmhouse

Dinner 

Alessandro's Pizzeria & Grill

Bojangles – Westlake

Buddy's BBQ

Bull Docks

Cilantro Mexican Grill

Drifter's

Edo Grill and Sushi

ElectricCoBistro

Hot Shots Bar & Grill

Los Amigos Bar & Grill SML

Mango's Bar & Grill

Mayberry Pizzeria & Ice Cream

Napoli by the Lake

Napoli Cowboy

Rocky Mount Burger Co.

The  Copper Kettle Co.

Dessert

Alessandro's Pizzeria & Grill

Bull Docks

Cilantro Mexican Grill

Drifter's

ElectricCoBistro

Harvest Moon Marketplace

Mayberry Diner

Mayberry Pizzeria & Ice Cream

Mia's Sweet Factory

Napoli by the Lake

Napoli Cowboy

Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House

The Copper Kettle Co.

The Farmhouse

Drinks

Alessandro's Pizzeria & Grill

Buddy's BBQ

Bull Docks

Cilantro Mexican Grill

Drifter's

Edo Grill and Sushi

ElectricCoBistro

Hickory Hill Vineyards

Hot Shots Bar & Grill

Los Amigos Bar & Grill SML

Mango's Bar & Grill

Mia's Sweet Factory

Napoli by the Lake

Napoli Cowboy

Rocky Mount Burger Co.

Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House

The Copper Kettle Co.

    All participating restaurants will offer dine-in or takeout specials at the following price points: $5, $10, $20, or $30 (tax and gratuity not included). Hours of operation vary. Patrons are encouraged to inquire with restaurants about which specials they are offering during SML Restaurant Week.

    To participate in the gift card giveaway to win one of 15 gift cards, visit visit smithmountainlake.com/sml-restaurant-week and click on the “Enter Gift Card Giveaway” link for complete details and to enter. 

