The second annual American Legion Post #62 golf tournament open was held on Friday, Sept. 1st at Mariners Landing with 93 golfers and 23 teams participating in this year’s event. The annual golf tournament that’s open to the public raises money to help Post #62 support its ongoing initiatives aimed at helping veterans. Initial total raised by 2023 golf tournament sets at more than $10,000, and includes general donations made by individuals and organizations.
“For this year’s golf tournament, we had a 50 percent increase in participation over 2022,” said Brian Keaton, who is a member of leadership with American Legion Post #62. “It’s great to have people in the community willing to step up and further support Post #62’s mission to help veterans.”
Winning teams from the September 1st tournament included: First place: Raine Syndor, Adam Witt, Mike Kayes and Joe Nunally; Second place: Jeff Prowse, Brian Prowse, Dallas Neel and Todd Hammock; and third place: Randy Sink, Michael Stevens, Kathy Sink and Jeff Schott.
Keaton said that funds raised from the annual golf tournament help Post #62 put on free events in the community such as Military Appreciation Day recently held on August 12-13, and the annual 9/11 First Responders Dinner. The golf tournament proceeds will also assist Post #62 purchase office equipment and supplies.
“Events like Military Appreciation Day, which is free and open to the public, and the 9/11 First Responders Dinner, wouldn’t be possible without the support received from our annual golf tournament,” said Keaton. “Support that comes in from the community goes right back into it, for good causes and to bring further awareness to the mission of Post #62. It’s about people helping people, and that will always include our veterans.”
