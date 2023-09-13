The 31st Annual Smith Mountain Lake Antique and Classic Boat Show returns to Crazy Horse Marina this Saturday, September 16 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.
There will be over 40 antique wood, aluminum, and classic fiberglass boats, both in the water and on land, displaying the elegance and craftsmanship of America’s skilled boat manufacturers. The event is free.
The theme of this year is “Double Vision: Celebrating Sister Ships.” Sister Ships are boats built in the same shipyard from the same plans.
“As you stroll through the docks during this year’s show, you will see multiple examples of Sister Ships, docked next to each other so you can compare,” says John Seal, a member of the Smith Mountain Lake Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society. He says the Sister Ship brands and models at this year’s show will include Chris Craft brand Capri, Custom Sedan, a Cavalier, and Sportsman Utility models as well as two Century brand Coronados.
“Even though boat builders such as Chris Craft and Century built a lot of boats back in the day, their numbers pale in comparison to the production numbers of automobile manufacturers,” says Seal. “For example, in 1957 alone, Chevrolet produced over 700,000 of their popular Bel Air cars, while Chris Craft only produced a total of 786 of their popular Capri 19 boats over the four-year period from 1955-1958.”
Seal says the rarest Sister Ships at this year’s show are two 1948 Chris Craft 22’ Custom Sedans, “Shady Lady” and “Made in the Shade.” After WWII, Chris Craft and other boat manufacturers switched production back to pleasure craft from military craft and only 436 of these sedans were built over the seven-year period from 1948-1954.
“No one knows for sure how many survivors there are among these older boats, but knowledgeable estimates are around 10% or less survival rate. This translates to around 44 surviving 1948 to 1954 Sedans, and we have two of them in our show,” he added.
In the last few years, interest has grown in the original fiberglass boats which became popular in the late 1960’s as wood boat production was phased out due to shortages of mahogany, production costs, and consumer desire for easier maintenance. These early fiberglass boats often had unique designs, influenced by cars of the 50’s and 60’s. You will see some of these boats at the show, powered by either inboard or outboard engines.
Seal says that many of 1950’s and earlier wood boats are pretty rare based upon two factors, relatively low production numbers compared to similar age cars and the fact that wood boats require maintenance to protect the finish and the bottoms were designed to last maybe 10 years or so before needing replacement. These factors often resulted in boats being stored when they needed significant repairs or maintenance, while life got in the way of making the repairs, often times stored outside or other unfriendly environments. After years slipped by a lot of these were so far gone they were stripped of any usable parts and literally turned into firewood.
Seal says there will be a few rarer boats at the show that are not Sister Ships, which helps us understand just how rare the survival of these Sisters, and especially Twin Sisters, really is.
The show is sanctioned by the Antique and Classic Boat Society, Inc. (ACBS), an international organization devoted to the preservation and recognition of all types of historic, antique, and classic boats, with 54 chapters across North America and Europe. The Smith Mountain Lake (SML) Chapter of ACBS manages this show, which benefits local charities. Its 70 plus local ACBS members are very active in restoring, showing, and using their antique boats and many will have their boats on display at this show, as well as ACBS members visiting from around the country.
