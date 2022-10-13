A celebration of life service for renowned jazz talent and beloved saxophone great, Ken Hitchcock of Smith Mountain Lake, will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at Trinity Ecumenical Parish, 40 Lakemount Drive in Moneta.
Hitchcock died at the age of 66 on Aug. 31 while on vacation in Ireland.
He was known for his “incredible talent and irrepressible passion for music, but also for his generous heart and giving spirit,” according to a statement about his life.
In only eight years at Smith Mountain Lake, he became one of the area’s most sought after musicians, performing several times at the Harvester with vocal trio String of Pearls (featuring his wife, vocalist Sue Halloran), playing regularly at many area venues including Montano’s Restaurant in Roanoke as well as the Roanoke Hotel.
He performed at countless jazz and other music festivals across the Blue Ridge, played breweries around the area and was featured lakeside at many of the annual SML Wine Festivals. Hitchcock loved to play music, yet he reveled equally in his role as a mentor to countless musicians across the country. He also adored giving private lessons to aspiring teen and adult musicians at the lake.
