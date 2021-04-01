The Friends of Booker T. Washington National Monument (FBTWNM) recently announced the first annual FBTWNM Freedom Walk from April 17 to May 31.
Individual and team contributions will help build the FBTWNM Scholarship Fund that is awarded annually to a qualifying senior at Franklin County High School.
The kick-off will be Saturday, April 17, between 10 a.m. and noon (rain or shine) at Booker T. Washington National Monument, 12130 Booker T. Washington Highway, Hardy, and one can sign up as an individual or team. Receive a free water bottle, BTWNM wristband and Trail Blazer T-Shirt (only at kick-off celebration in person) and start the walk at the park or neighborhood. All COVID-19 safety practices will be adhered to, and masks are mandatory.
Register virtually by completing the registration form online at www.friendsofbookertw.org/freedomwalk2021.
The registration fee and post walk pledge/donations may be mailed or completed via PayPal online.
Collect friend or corporate sponsors for $1 per mile (or more).
Registrations are due in April. All pledges/donations are due by June 4 by mailing check or online via PayPal: www.friendsofbookertw.org/freedomwalk2021.
No money is permitted to be collected at the park.
Freedom Walk recognition will be held Saturday, June 19, at 10 a.m. at BTWNM (rain or shine). Awards go to individuals or the team with the most donations/pledges earned and paid to FBTWNM. First place individual prize is a spa treatment and second place individual prize is a nail salon gift certificate. First place team prize is a $75 gift card, and second place team prize is a $50 gift card.
