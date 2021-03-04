Virginia State Police Senior Trooper M.D. Mayhew is investigating a single vehicle crash today that resulted in a fatality in Bedford County.
The crash occurred today at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Route 654, eight tenths of a mile south of Route 655 in Bedford County. The vehicle was discovered by a passer-by at 5:57 a.m.
A 1978 Mercedes 240D was traveling north on Route 654 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver was identified as Luke Scott Gray, 30, of Damascus, Maryland. Gray was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
