The lingering uncertainty surrounding the second round of stimulus payments creates the perfect storm for fraudsters trying to make a dishonest dollar. Better Business Bureau (BBB) Serving Western Virginia warns the area of scammers looking to steal economic impact payments. BBB offers tips to avoid victim to these stimulus swindles.
According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Americans lost more than $211 million to COVID-19 scams and stimulus payment fraud. Since January, the FTC has received more than 275,600 complaints and BBB Scam Tracker reports 1,477 COVID-19 related scams filed across the United States. While fraud activity has decreased from the highs recorded earlier last year, it is expected to pick back up now that the $900 billion pandemic relief package, the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, has been signed into law.
As part of the COVID-related Tax Relief Act of 2020, the federal government will provide a second round of stimulus payments to eligible recipients.
Residents can receive up to $600 per individual, including dependent children under age 17, if you’re an individual who earned less than $75,000 ($150,000 for those married filing jointly) in 2019. Stimulus payments start to phase out if you earned more than that, stopping completely for those with adjusted gross incomes of $87,000 or more ($174,000 for married couples).
“There will certainly be bad actors looking to take advantage of desperation and uncertainty surrounding the second stimulus check,” said Julie Wheeler, president and CEO of BBB Serving Western Virginia. “Be wary of any communication including phone calls, texts and emails, claiming to be from your bank or a government agency like the IRS with requests for personal information or claims about receiving your money early. It’s a scam.”
BBB offered the following information and tips.
If you are eligible to receive a payment, you may receive the funds in one of these ways:
• Automatic deposit
If you are eligible for a payment, your payment will be deposited directly into the same account used when you filed your 2019 tax return and/or the account number used in the previous stimulus payment program. The payment will appear in your account summary as “IRS TREAS 310 XXTAXEIP2” or something similar.
The IRS has a website where you can check your payment status. This link is likely to be frequently updated.
• Paper check in the mail
The IRS was expected to initiate direct deposits of stimulus payments before Thursday and send out paper checks and debit cards by Jan. 15.
If you did not give the IRS your direct deposit account information through your federal tax return in the last two years and have not provided the IRS with your information as a non-filer, you will likely receive a US Treasury check. The check will be mailed to the address on file at the IRS from the prior-year tax return.
Here are warning signs and tips to avoid stimulus check scams:
• Beware of unsolicited calls or emails.
Spoofing technology has made it easier than ever for scammers to impersonate anyone, including government agencies. Avoid picking up any calls from unfamiliar phone numbers.
