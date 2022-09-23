Smith Mountain Lake Association announced the 10th annual SepticSmart Week taking place this week, Sept. 19-23.
EPA’s SepticSmart initiative is a nationwide public education effort with resources for homeowners with septic systems, local organizations and government.
“This annual event is one of the cornerstones for the homeowners of the Smith Mountain Lake watershed to call attention to the importance of caring for and maintaining septic systems,” said President of SMLA Bill Butterfield. “If your septic system is not properly maintained, you may be risking your family’s health, hurting the water quality of our lake, and flushing thousands of dollars down the drain.”
Anyone can educate themselves on septic systems by going to epa.gov/septic, where they can find educational materials.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.