The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has reported that on June 25 at approximately 5:50 p.m., it responded to a possible robbery in progress at Raven’s Country Store, located at 2031 South Main Street in Rocky Mount. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money, then fled on foot before being quickly apprehended by law enforcement.
No additional details on the suspect will be provided because he is a juvenile.
The Sheriff’s Office noted that it appears to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public.
