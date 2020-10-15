“Miss Lasting Beauty 2020” was held at the Shively Community Room in Rocky Mount on Sept. 26, which included winners from Hardy and Union Hall.
The not-for-profit pageant was hosted by Lasting Beauty Foundation for Girls, founded and directed by Mary Mac Keith of Ferrum. The pageant was directed by Mary Mac with event assistance from Aimee Muse of Rocky Mount and April Quinn of Ferrum.
Master of Ceremonies was Timothy Johnson of Boones Mill, who also performed two songs. Judges were Christy Floyd of Rocky Mount, Rebecca Stefo of Ferrum and Ronda Carroll of Collinsville. Crowning assistants were Tiny Miss of America, Kennedy Floyd of Rocky Mount; Preteen Ultimate Miss Staunton, Brooklyn Floyd of Rocky Mount; Miss Holly Queen, Krysteena Pickens of Rocky Mount; and Spectacular Miss Tennessee, JoAnna Wilson of Martinsville.
Contestants collected donations for the Franklin County Humane Society.
Titles were awarded as follows:
Princesses: Eleanor Lucas, daughter of Melissa Grimes and Ryan Lucas of Hardy; Mackenzie Meador, daughter of Brandon and Kelly Meador of Hardy; Chloee Riddle, daughter of Chris and Coree Riddle of Rocky Mount; Brystol Bowers, daughter of Nick and Katie Bowers of Roanoke; Kamryn Barret, daughter of Sam and Kristin Barrett of Roanoke; Alianna Flowers, daughter of Katie Flowers of Roanoke; McKenzie Jones, daughter of Jeremy Jones and Joy Brown of Chatham; and Ellie Epperly, daughter of Darren and Mary Epperly of Martinsville.
Queens: “Teen,” Emily Adkins, daughter of Robert and Sharon Adkins of Union Hall; “Darling,” Sadie-Lee Forbes, daughter of Ryan and Holly Forbes of Rocky Mount; “Petite,” Caroline Sutphin, daughter of Scott and Traci Sutphin of Vinton; “Baby,” Felicity Tyler, daughter of Richard Tyler and Nicole Grimes of Ridgeway; “Preteen,” Tatiana Hedrick, daughter of Todd and Melissa Hedrick of Sutherlin; “Tiny,” Ella Noel, daughter of Nate Noel and Tamara Elkins of Galax; and “Little,” Avery Carter, daughter of Michael and Ashley Carter of Martinsville.
High Point Queens: “Supreme,” Kariyia Pickens, daughter of Chris Jackson and LaShanda Pickens of Rocky Mount; “Grand Supreme,” Caedyn Riddle, daughter of Chris and Coree Riddle of Rocky Mount; and “Young Supreme,” Brylee Rowlett, daughter of Jenna Rowlett of Wytheville.
Side Titles: “Community Service,” Mackenzie Meador; “Best Visual Art,” Kariyia Pickens; “Best Essay,” Caedyn Riddle.
