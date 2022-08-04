During the Bedford County Board of Supervisors meeting July 25, rezoning for a project called the “Village at Smith Mountain Lake” was proposed by Mariel Fowler, senior planner with the Division of Planning.
The project is desired by Sean Beville of Beville Properties LLC for 9.31 acres of property on Moneta Road (Route 122). Currently the property is a split-zoned for planned commercial development and medium density residential.
Beville is seeking to rezone the property for single-family dwellings in the medium density residential parameters. The board previously approved this, and Fowler stated that they are looking to add eight additional lots to
to a “major” subdivision flat.
TAYLOR BERGER
Smith Mountain Eagle
During the Franklin County Board of Supervisors meeting July 19, three special-use permits were presented before the board of supervisors by Planning Director Lisa Cooper for locations to use as short-term rental properties.
The first special-use permit is for George and Lannette Karnes, the applicants, and owners of the property. The property is approximately 65 acres of property, zoned A-1, agricultural. The property is located on the 600 block of Old Salem School Road in the Union Hall district of Franklin County.
The purpose of this special-use permit request is to allow for the short-term tourist rental of the home. There is only one dwelling located on the parcel where the short-term rentals would take place.
TAYLOR BERGER
Smith Mountain Eagle
During the Franklin County Board of Supervisors meeting July 19, Lisa Cooper presented the topic of solar power development before the board, as staff had previously introduced this topic in January 2021.
The supervisors directed the administrative staff to develop zoning ordinance amendments to regulate solar development. Administrative staff also introduced sitting agreements and revenue sharing. The issue was referred to the planning commission, which later requested an amendment to the Comprehensive Plan to offer guidance on making decisions.
The latest meeting was the next chapter in the discussion on solar power development in Franklin County as staff sought to amend Chapter 11 Goals, Objectives, and Strategies of a "major" subdivison flat.
