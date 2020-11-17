The Franklin County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted on Tuesday to keep the confederate statue on the front yard of the Franklin County Courthouse.
A referendum asking if the statue should remain or be moved was voted on by the citizens of Franklin County earlier in the month, with 70% voting to not move it. However, the final decision would come from the board members.
The board members followed with what the public voted for, but there was some talks in the Tuesday meeting that they can't forget about the 30% that voted for the statue to be removed.
There was discussion on why some board members feel it's important to keep the statue for the sake of preserving history.
Union Hall representative Tommy Cundiff said, "With the generations coming forward, if we destroy all of our history then how are they going to know anything about this country?"
