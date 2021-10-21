Carletta Whiting recalls her time advocating for her daughters when they were going to school in the city of Philadelphia. Now, she is hoping to be advocating for students of Franklin County.
Campaigning as a write-in candidate against incumbent G.B. Washburn for the Snow Creek District seat, Whiting said she had attended quite a few meetings and felt change needed to be made.
“Hearing the parent’s plea for change and the fact nothing was being done, it made me see that the parents and the children were actually being placed last on the school board’s list of things to do,” she said.
Whiting said she will be against Critical Race Theory and the transgender bathroom policies that have been critical talking points the past few months at board meetings.
