The Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary #4344 hosted a fundraiser on June 17th at The SML Pavilion in Downtown Moneta, raising $4,800 to benefit local organizations Food for Kids and Lake Christian Ministries. The event featured SML Steel Drum Bands and Ukulele Ensemble, which presented "Soaring Into Summer", a family style ‘welcome summer’ concert of familiar songs in toe-tapping island-music fashion.
Food For Kids is a local non-profit that aims to address food insecurity for area children, helping to create a caring, supportive community for them that promotes learning and self-worth. The organization also provides bags of meals every weekend during the school year for food-insecure children in Goodview, Huddleston, Moneta and Montvale Elementary Schools, and Staunton River Middle School in Bedford County.
Lake Christian Ministries is a regional non-profit that provides food, clothing, household items, crisis financial aid, job assistance, and community referrals and connections to those in need in Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania Counties.
Lynita Tuck Millner, a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary #4344 who helped spearhead the event, was pleased with the turn-out that yielded more than 250 in ticket sales to support the mission of providing food and other forms of assistance for those in need locally.
Denise Ratliff, attended the event with her mother-in-law, a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. “Fun events like these put on by organizations like the Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary for a good cause are what make them so worthwhile,” said Ratliff.
For more information, visit foe4344.com.
