Pay adjustments, approval of new positions for FY24 budget top agenda of Bedford County Board of Supervisors meeting

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing over the advertised $0.41 cent real estate tax rate on April 24, 2023. The public hearing will be held in the County Administration Building, located at 122 East Main Street, 3rd Floor Boardroom, Bedford.
The $.41 cent real estate tax rate represents a nine-cent reduction from the current $0.50 cent real estate tax rate. The tax rate is applied to every 100 dollars of assessed property value.
Although a tax rate of $0.38 would levy the same amount of real estate tax revenue as last year (also known as an equalized tax rate following new property assessments), Supervisors have advertised a rate of $0.41 as they weigh how to fund multiple capital improvement needs in future years.
During a reassessment year, if Supervisors are considering a tax rate that is higher than the equalized rate, Virginia Code requires they advertise the higher rate at least one-month in advance of a public hearing. Legal requirements also state that while Supervisors cannot approve a tax rate that is higher than the advertised rate, they can approve a rate that is lower.
Top Priority Projects
Through a series of public budget work sessions held during the past few weeks, Supervisors reviewed detailed financial information from Bedford County and Bedford County Public Schools staff regarding upcoming capital improvement needs, which include:
- Closing the Bedford County Landfill: Similar to many localities, Bedford County now transfers non-recyclable solid waste to a privately operated regional landfill. The County’s Waste Management Department must now make sure the local landfill is closed properly and safely, including meeting requirements by the State’s Department of Environmental Quality in accordance with Environmental Protection Agency regulations.
- Critical school improvement projects: In a five-year capital improvement plan, the Bedford County School board identified five projects of high-priority:
- Removal of concrete canopies at Liberty High School and Staunton River High SchooL
- Auditorium renovations at Liberty High School and Staunton River High School
- Adding a gymnasium to Bedford Primary School
- Constructing a new school bus garage
- Various athletic facility improvements at multiple schools
- Office expansions for Department of Social Services, Sheriff’s Office, and Emergency Communications (911). These departments have long outgrown their spaces and need more room for staff to meet the increased service demand and emergency call volume of a growing community.
Debt Service
The County desires to have flexibility to fund capital improvement projects when necessary, minimize the tax impact and cash flow impact in any given year(s), and where practical, borrow money strategically to be in-line with best practices of highly rated local governments.
The County debt policy states debt service and capital lease payments as a percentage of General Fund expenditures will not exceed 15%. Currently, debt and leases are at 4% of expenditures. With the proposed debt service, it will peak at 5.5%, which is well within the County’s debt capacity.
The proposed projects total $48.3 million, which will be paid through several strategic borrowings over the next five years. Another $65.5 million of County and school capital needs are being funded by cash over the next 5 years, which does not adversely impact the tax rate. If all capital projects were paid in cash, then 11.5 more cents on the tax rate are needed. As a result, the County would lose interest earned on fund balance; and ultimately hurt the general fund and financial rating of the County government.
Household Impact
Examples of how a three-cent difference in the real estate tax rate impacts taxpayers are listed below:
For a taxpayer with a home assessed at $150,000:
$0.38 equalized tax rate: $47.50 real estate taxes per month
$0.41 advertised tax rate: $51.25 real estate taxes per month
This household would pay $3.75 more per month.
For a taxpayer with a home assessed at $350,000:
$0.38 equalized tax rate: $110.83 real estate taxes per month
$0.41 advertised tax rate: $119.58 real estate taxes per month
This household would pay $8.75 more per month.
For a taxpayer with a home assessed at $550,000:
$0.38 equalized tax rate: $174.17 real estate taxes per month
$0.41 advertised tax rate: $187.92 real estate taxes per month
This household would pay $13.75 more per month.
