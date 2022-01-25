Dudley Elementary School Principal Dana Kelley has announced the Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the second nine weeks at Dudley Elementary School.
Principal’s List consist of students achieving all A’s; Honor Roll consist of students achieving all A’s and B’s.
Students on the Principal’s List are:
• Third Grade: Kelee Kent, Elinor Liga, Cole Mattson, Lane McMillan, Preston Rogers, McKenzie Strough and Alyssa Taylor.
• Fourth Grade: Jackson Bailey, Kate Blankenship, Jalen Hinchman, Jakob Sides and Reef Warden.
• Fifth Grade: Evan Duncan, Stephen Huynh, Omar Nur and Dash Willard.
Students on the Honor Roll List are:
• Third Grade: Harper Bowen, E’Mya Cannito, William Costen, Isabella Dillon, Regan Dyer, Catalyeah Likens, Cheyenne Lynch, Jace Mills, Chanlin Phillips, Alexandria Stanley and June Wright.
• Fourth Grade: Finn Arthur, Addison Bowen, Sorjn Boyer, Silas Brown, Peyton Conley, Edwin Gregorio-Garcia, Jared Horton, Tavin Jalbert, Carter Keith, Sarah Landes, William Pasley, Andrew Sisinni, Ryan Sisinni, Will Slocum, Avery Thompson and Will Waters.
• Fifth Grade: Izek Amos, Logan Blankenship, Addison Bowen, Silas Brown, Peyton Conley, Dominic Evans, Edwin Gregorio-Garcia, Ellis Hahn, Jared Horton, William Pasley, Lilah Sigmon and Bo Waters.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.