Two officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department who attended an event Wednesday in Washington, D.C., were placed on administrative leave pending review.
The police department did not identify the event, but on Wednesday, a rally was held in Washington, D.C., in which multiple individuals breached the Capitol.
The officers were not named and were off-duty when they attended the event.
The police department was made aware of their attendance, and based on available information, the department notified federal authorities. The individuals who were present at the event are now on administrative leave.
"The Town of Rocky Mount fully supports all lawful expressions of freedom of speech and assembly by its employees but does not condone the unlawful acts that occurred that day," the police department said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.