Rocky Mount Town Council has chosen Ralph Casey to fill the council seat left vacant by former council member Bobby Cundiff.
Cundiff stepped down Feb. 8 for undisclosed reasons after more than 14 years on council. Casey will complete the remainder of Cundiff’s four-year term, which expires May 2022.
Casey retired from Appalachian Power in 2008 after more than 35 years with the company and lives in town with his wife, Leola. They have four grown children and five grandchildren.
“I am honored to be asked and chosen to succeed Mr. Cundiff and look forward to working with my fellow council members to move Rocky Mount forward,” said Casey. “I am excited to step in and get to work.”
Mayor Steve Angle is appreciative that Casey is on board.
“We were thrilled to have someone of Mr. Casey’s caliber available to serve the town in this capacity,” Angle said. “He will be a welcome addition.”
Town council held a special called meeting Wednesday, Feb. 17, to discuss filling the vacant seat. Following that meeting, an additional special called meeting was held Monday, Feb. 22, to formally vote to fill the seat with Casey. Casey’s first council meeting will be March 8.
