The Franklin County Board of Supervisors held its budget public hearing for fiscal year 2023-20224 on March 28 and opened the floor for comments on several budget items, including:
- Setting a tax levy of $.61/$100 of assessed value on real estate, public service corporation property, and mobile homes;
- Setting a tax levy of $2.41/$100 of assessed value on personal property;
- Setting a tax levy of $1.89/$100 of assessed value on personal property, classified as heavy construction machinery;
- Setting a tax levy of $.70/$100 of assessed value on machinery and tools based on original cost and declining appreciation; and
- Setting a tax levy of $1.08/$100 of assessed value on merchants’ capital.
A synopsis of the 2023-224 fiscal budget was also presented. No public comments were made. The Board of Supervisors will reconvene on April 11 for adoption of the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.