The Franklin Center/VA Career Works is hosting the Career & Resource Fair from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at the Franklin Center/VCW located at 50 Claiborne Avenue, Rocky Mount.
“Whether hoping to find a fresh start, a better job, or a new career direction, job seekers will find a wealth of exciting opportunities at this free job fair,” the Franklin Center/VCW stated. “A variety of employers from both the public and private sectors will be eager to hire for immediate openings in a wide range of fields.”
“Events like the TFC/VCW Career Fair, which connect Franklin County talented workers with employers looking to hire, are a critical part of our efforts to strengthen our innovation economy and support a strong middle class,” said Executive Director Kathy Hodges. “By supporting and hosting this job fair, Franklin County is helping to build a stronger, more innovative Virginia.”
“The Franklin Center/VCW fair will bring together local businesses and our community’s skilled workforce to help businesses grow and positively impact the county’s economic vitality,” said Hodges. “Job fairs help local business find qualified job seekers in the community, which creates opportunities for county residents to work close to home. This not only supports our economy; it also reduces the need for residents to commute long distances and work outside of their community.”
The Franklin Center/VCW provides free services, resources and tools to assist both job seekers and employers with the entire job search process, hiring and employment needs. TFC/VCW has services available online and onsite to assist job seekers, including an employment website Job Match System, internet access, local papers, employment counseling and career assessments, as well as workshops on job searching, resume writing and interviewing techniques.
For more information, contact Hodges at 540-483-0179 or email kathy.hodges@franklincountyva.gov.
