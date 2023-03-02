The Smith Mountain Lake Association (SMLA) recently recognized Deb Beran Properties as a long-time supporter of its Business Partner Program and a Defender of the Lake.
Beran, a full-time resident of the lake since 1988 and respected real estate professional, said she greatly admires the hard work and dedication put in by SMLA leadership and volunteers.
“I love being able to help support an organization that is a true steward of Smith Mountain Lake,” Beran said. “SMLA goes above and beyond to educate residents and visitors on the importance of keeping the lake clean and safe, which in turn protects our property and businesses here.”
SMLA is among the many organizations and events supported each year by Deb Beran Properties. Her company also offers complimentary use of its 15-foot moving truck “Maxine” to charities such as Lake Christian Ministries, the SML Discovery Shop and the SML Charity Home Tour.
For more than 50 years, SMLA has focused on keeping Smith Mountain Lake clean and safe. Its mission is to protect the water of SML and promote safe recreation. SMLA is a nonprofit 501(c)(3). It is an all-volunteer organization that relies on memberships and grants to support the programs that “help retain the pristine beauty of SML and the vibrant local economy.”
