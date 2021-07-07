A Rocky Mount man died in a single-vehicle crash on Sontag Road one mile east of Route 718, according to the Virginia State Police on Friday.
Virginia State Police responded to the crash at 11:53 p.m. June 26.
A 2014 Chrysler 200 crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the road striking a fence and a tree.
The driver, Christopher X. Witcher, 29, of Rocky Mount, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
