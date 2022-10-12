Award-winning artist Sarah Bolduc of Littleton, North Carolina, will be at Bower Center for the Arts on Friday, Oct. 14, from 5 to 7 p.m.
She will be at the opening reception of her exhibit, “An Attraction for Abstraction,” in the Terrace Gallery and Lobby to speak briefly about her work at 6 p.m. Bolduc was the recipient of Best in Show in Bower Center’s 2021 Annual National Juried Exhibit, which led to this exhibit that features her abstract art utilizing multiple mediums: oils, acrylics, watercolors and inks. She also incorporates papers and fabrics in many of her works and prefers to create abstractly with a suggestion of realism.
Bolduc creates from her three studios on Lake Gaston in North Carolina and exhibits and sells her work in multiple gallery and gift shop locations in North Carolina and Virginia and is the former president of the Lake Country Artisans Guild.
