The Smith Mountain Lake Patrol (SMLP) announced last Wednesday that it has expanded all services to include all of the lake communities in Franklin, Bedford and Pittsylvania counties.
SMLP provides sworn law enforcement officers to patrol business or residential property, including single-family homes, and officers can respond to alarms and incidents, crimes in progress, parking and traffic issues and more.
All officers are empowered by the commonwealth of Virginia to enforce all local and state laws, make arrests and issue citations.
The Smith Mountain Lake Public Safety and Law Enforcement Agency is a full-service proactive community-based organization. SMLP states that all officers are dedicated to promoting a sense of safety and an enhanced quality of life to citizens by providing professional services with integrity and a commitment to excellence.
SMLP is a private law enforcement and public safety agency providing all levels of protective services. All officers are state certified professional law enforcement officers having received training through the Department of Criminal Justice as required in the commonwealth of Virginia.
They provide services 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Call 540-566-0125 for service.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.