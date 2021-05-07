The need for a qualified workforce continues to be an issue for area employers, especially now during a pandemic with many businesses understaffed.
In an effort to create an opportunity where local businesses that are actively hiring are connected with qualified job hunters, the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 10th Annual Job Fair Outdoors on June 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Forest Public Library, located at 15583 Forest Road in Forest.
This event will be open to the public, featuring businesses in the area that are actively hiring and accepting resumes in person from job seekers.
The chamber is currently recruiting businesses to participate that will be actively hiring in the next 3 to 6 months. Booth spaces are available for $150 for members and $250 for nonmembers and includes advance promotion for the business participants.
Contact Wende Gaylor at 540-586-9401 for more information or to be a business participant.
