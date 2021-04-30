Update:
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office recently made two arrests in the homicide case of 30-year-old Travis Wayne Pannell, whose body was found Oct. 24, 2019, off the side of the road in the 7900 block of Jubal Early Highway in Hardy.
Patrick Antoine Davis, 34, of Danville, Virginia, was arrested in Danville on Wednesday, April 28, and has been charged with second degree murder. He is being held without bond.
Mario Rayshawn Day, 26, of Roanoke, was arrested on Thursday, April 29, in Marietta, Georgia. Upon his extradition back to Virginia, he will be served with an outstanding warrant for second degree murder.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office thanked the United States Marshals Service and the Virginia State Police for their assistance in locating and apprehending these individuals for their outstanding warrants.
Update 10-28-19:
The body that was found near Jubal Early Highway in Hardy on Thursday has been identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as 30-year-old Travis Wayne Pannell.
Pannell is from Halifax, Virginia, and was reported missing in Roanoke on Oct. 8. Pannell was last seen in Roanoke on Oct. 4.
The Medical Examiner’s Office has determined the cause of death to be homicide, and the manner of death to be gunshot wounds. Based on the preliminary investigation, the sheriff’s office does not believe that the residents in and around where the body was located are in any danger.
This is an ongoing investigation and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
Anyone with information related to the homicide of Travis Pannell is encouraged to contact Sgt. Nolen at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-6662.
Original 4 p.m. 10-24-19:
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office emergency communications center received a 911 call at approximately 1:30 p.m. today in reference to a body that was found off the side of the road in the 7900 block of Jubal Early Highway in Hardy.
Deputies were on the scene investigating, and Jubal Early Highway was blocked to traffic from Timber Trail to Windridge Parkway.
According to the sheriff’s office, there is no indication that the public is in any danger.
“It is very early in the investigation, and the cause of death has not been determined,” a press release from the sheriff's office states. “Additional information will be released as it becomes available.”
