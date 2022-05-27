Recreation, tourism and hospitality were the topics covered in the May Leadership Academy class presented by the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC).
The sessions took place May 4 at Drifters restaurant and aboard the Virginia Dare. Four of last year’s students presented their projects on community awareness and needs assessment, according to Cheryl Ward, office administrator for the chamber.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.