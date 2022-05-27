Leadership Academy

Nicole Johnson (standing on right), Director of Tourism for Bedford County, speaks to members of the SML Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Leadership Academy class during its meeting May 4 aboard the Virginia Dare.

 Contributed

Recreation, tourism and hospitality were the topics covered in the May Leadership Academy class presented by the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC).  

The sessions took place May 4 at Drifters restaurant and aboard the Virginia Dare. Four of last year’s students presented their projects on community awareness and needs assessment, according to Cheryl Ward, office administrator for the chamber.  

There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.

