In the spirit of giving, local businesses and citizens in the Bedford County area had donated money to provide Thanksgiving meal boxes to those in need.
The businesses include Times Tickin’ Automotive, Melvin T. Morgan Roofing, and the County Line Mini Mall. They have teamed up with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office to get the meals purchased and delivered for a total of 21 meal boxes.
The participating businesses met with deputies at the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. to load up the meals and deliver them to families that have been selected.
“It is amazing to see that with all going on in the country today, businesses, citizens and law enforcement in this community always have and continue to come together to help those in need,” said Sheriff Mike Miller.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.