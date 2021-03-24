The Franklin County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing March 16 regarding a special use permit for a telecommunications tower and voted unanimously in favor of approving the request.
Blue Ridge Towers, Inc. requested a special use permit in order to construct an 80-foot monopole tower on land owned by Franklin County Public Schools, according to the report presented by Steven Sandy, assistant Franklin County administrator.
The board approved the request after a lengthy discussion and the addition of several conditions.
The site is behind Glade Hill Elementary School and is part of a 13.63-acre parcel of land. The address of the proposed site is 8081 Old Franklin Turnpike, located in the Union Hall District. It is zoned A-1 Agricultural. Public utilities are permitted in A-1 zones with a Special Use Permit.
“Blue Ridge Towers Inc. is proposing to construct an 80-foot monopole tower with a (30’x30’) leased area,” Sandy presented.
Originally the plan was to build a 50-by-50 feet enclosure, but the plan changed for the fenced-in area to 30-by-30 feet instead.
