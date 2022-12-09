Sometimes, people are oblivious to how unique the property their parents leave behind for them actually is.
In Boones Mill, Danny Poff, son of Tommy and Helen Poff, and his wife, Rhonda Poff, learned that their home is more than just an old farmhouse — inside the structure is an unknown and hidden pre-Civil War log cabin.
According to Chuck Angier, a friend of the Poffs, Tommy and Helen Poff had purchased the farmhouse and roughly 100 acres on Maggodee Creek in Boones Mill in 1949.
The couple raised three sons and lived there until their recent passing. One of the sons, Danny Poff, who has a home on the property, inherited his parents’ home and started renovating it as the Inn of Maggodee Creek.
