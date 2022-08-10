Man receives eight years for DUI crash

A Bedford County man was given an eight-year prison sentence last week after being convicted for his role in a crash last fall in Moneta that injured a couple and their three-week-old newborn.
Brandon Bateman, a 36-year-old Goodview resident, was under the influence of alcohol on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, when his truck crossed over the middle line and collided head-on with a vehicle with a family in it along Route 122 adjacent to Joppa Mill Road, a few miles from Staunton River High School.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.