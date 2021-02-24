Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States for both men and women, with one person dying every 36 seconds, according to cdc.gov.
With February being American Heart Month, the message of taking care of the most important organ in your body is shown everywhere.
Matthew Bowles, a physician assistant in cardiology and the director of Advanced Practice Providers for LewisGale Physicians, said it’s very common for everyone with a healthy heart to not be as concerned with heart disease as they need to be. He also serves at the Smith Mountain Lake multi-specialty office.
“We take our health for granted” Bowles said.
In Virginia alone, Bowles said that one in four deaths are from a heart attack or related to heart disease. He also said that heart attacks are the second leading cause of death in Virginia just behind cancer. In the total number of deaths from heart disease from last year in Virginia, Bowles said that it exceeds over 14,000.
These numbers are connected to a wide range of reasons for heart disease such as obesity, unhealthy diet, high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, smoking and others.
