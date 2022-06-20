The Bedford County School Board adopted a new strategic framework at its regular meeting Thursday, June 9.
This new strategic framework includes four goals to guide the work of Bedford County Public Schools (BCPS) over the next five years, through June 2027, to ensure the continued success of all students by creating high academic expectations, within safe and supportive learning environments, supported by a high quality workforce, and in collaboration with parents and other community partners.
The development of the new framework was guided by analyzing data and obtaining feedback from students, staff, parents and the greater Bedford County community.
The new framework includes a revised vision of Building Citizens, Promoting Success, and a revised mission to provide equal opportunities to enable all students to think critically, collaborate, create, communicate and become productive citizens. These revisions emphasize the importance of durable life skills included in the Profile of a Virginia Graduate, which describes the knowledge, skills, attributes and experiences identified by employers and higher education as critical for students’ future success.
“This new strategic framework continues our commitment to ensuring all students learn how to effectively communicate with others, collaborate on teams, think critically, creatively solve problems and exhibit strong citizenship skill,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Marc Bergin. "We are equally committed to ensuring every student is both college and career ready by providing CTE, dual enrollment and Advanced Placement courses to meet students’ interests.”
