Art exhibits at the Bower Center are still going strong, according to the center.
Bower Center’s first new exhibit of 2021 is the 7th Annual Edna Curry/John Bower Exhibit, which honors Bower benefactors Dr. John Bower and Edna Curry. This year the judge will be Richard Pumphrey, renown sculptor and professor for many years at the University of Lynchburg.
The entry deadline has been extended to Sunday, Jan. 24 and may be accessed online at bowercenter.org/exhibits/callsforartists.
This exhibit will be followed by two fun-themed exhibits: Masquerade and It’s Hip to Be Square, then a brief exhibit called Portals which will tie in with an upcoming Doors Reimagined fundraising project celebrating the Bower Center’s 15th anniversary.
This year the Bower Center will host two national juried exhibitions: the 9th Annual National Juried Exhibition (all media), May 19-June 30, that will be juried and judged by well-known artist and teacher, Ron Boehmer followed by the 2nd Biennial Fiber Arts National Juried Exhibition, July 7-Aug. 21, and juried and judged by Paula Golden.
Two exhibits are still available for viewing until Saturday, Jan. 23.
Aric Bryant, the Suzie Viemeister Emerging Artist Residency recipient, has an exhibit in the Terrace Gallery. He works in a variety of media, including oil, pen and ink, charcoal, watercolor and conte crayon, and most are for sale.
Colored pencil artist Jennifer Carpenter, who received Best in Show in the 2019 Edna Curry/John Bower Exhibit, has a solo exhibit in the Sara Braaten Gallery and Lobby that showcases 45 of her original works. Her original art is for sale as are prints and cards.
“We are happy to continue to implement health and safety protocols for keeping visitors safe for in-person visits, but all exhibits are available online at bowercenter.org/exhibits for those that would prefer to browse from the comforts of their own home,” the Bower Center stated. “Creating art is a solitary endeavor for most artists; consequently, there does not seem to be a shortage of art for exhibits.”
The Bower Center also offers a shop on its website so all art for sale may be purchased online.
Bower Center is located at 305 N. Bridge Street at the intersection with Bedford Avenue in Bedford. Current hours of operation are Wednesday and Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Visit www.bowercenter.org for information regarding all of the exhibits, future classes for youth and adults, events and concerts.
Bower Center for the Arts is a 501c(3) organization offering opportunities for the community to gather, foster creative expression, connect, learn and gain confidence through the process of making and enjoying art.
