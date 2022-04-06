Two suspects were arrested last Wednesday by Campbell County authorities on outstanding larceny and property damage warrants obtained by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.
These charges stem from the larceny of tools from an H&L Plumbing van at a construction site in front of Jefferson Forest High School on March 17. Both individuals, Robert Edward Figg and Gabrielle Leigh Waller, have been released on bond.
Approximately $10,000 of Milwaukee power tools were reported stolen. During the nighttime hours, suspects allegedly forced open one of the plumbing vans and stole the power tools.
Investigators were able to recover the majority of the tools that were stolen, and the tools have been returned to the owner.
Figg and Waller were each charged with one felony count of property damage and one felony count of grand larceny.
