The Friends of Booker T. Washington National Monument (Friends) are sponsoring the “Second Annual Freedom Walk for Scholarship Funds.”
Individuals and teams are invited to register for the walk, walking at their own pace and schedule, and inviting friends and family to join them in walking and collecting money for the Friends scholarship fund. The walk started in August and will continue until Oct. 1, with a closing ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 15.
As Shawna Banks, the chair of the Freedom Walk committee, said at the kickoff for the Freedom Walk, “Booker T. Washington was born into the institution of slavery, but he did not allow his mind to be enslaved. Approximately 166 years ago, he was born here, and as he grew into a young man, he walked the same ground that you are standing on today.”
She went on to say, “The legacy that Booker left for future generations to follow is that of learning. And it is the mission of the Friends to help the future generation meet their potential. This Freedom Walk allows the Friends to continue the work of administering scholarships to upcoming high school graduates whose desire is to continue to their education.”
(0) comments
