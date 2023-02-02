A petition is circulating that is calling on the Franklin County Planning and Development Office and Board of Supervisors to deny a “fisherman’s motel” in the Royal Estates Subdivision in Wirtz.
There have been 292 signatures toward the petition as of Monday.
The Smith Mountain Eagle reached out to Planning Director Lisa Cooper and Tommy Cundiff and Lorie Smith on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors on Monday, Jan. 23, for a response.
Cundiff represents the Union Hall District, and Smith represents the Gills Creek District and is listed as the chairman of the Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission Board of Directors.
Madherleyn Torres, clerk to the Board of Supervisors, responded last Wednesday on behalf of Cundiff, stating that he has been made aware of the matter but “at this time does not have enough information to comment on it.” Torres stated that Franklin County staff was “following up on the inquiry accordingly.”
No other responses were made by Monday, Jan. 30.
Read the petition by Jennifer Allen in the print edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle.
