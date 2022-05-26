Travel + Leisure has recently named Smith Mountain Lake among seven of the “best destinations to buy a lakefront home in the U.S.”
Travel + Leisure is a monthly magazine based in New York that has millions of readers. It runs the website www.travelandleisure.com.
According to an article on their website titled “The Best Destinations to Buy a Lakefront Home in the U.S.” by Dobrina Zhekova, the team “spoke to real estate experts and broke down the best and most popular markets for luxury lakefront homes right now.”
Long & Foster Real Estate Agent Glenda McDaniel was quoted in the article as saying: “I feel there’s a blend of many things that make Smith Mountain Lake so desirable. It’s only a few hours drive from D.C., Richmond, Raleigh, and other cities that have high traffic and noise, so Smith Mountain Lake provides a peaceful retreat with minimal traffic, noise — and low taxes.”
The article states that Smith Mountain Lake, the second-largest Virginia freshwater lake, has “jaw-dropping Blue Ridge Mountains views, over 500 miles of pristine shoreline, a variety of year-round water sports activities, and friendly communities that make it so easy to fall in love with this area.”
“No wonder even A-list celebrities and athletes have invested in properties in Smith Mountain Lake over the years,” the article states.
The article goes on to say that because lake levels are mostly stable, covered boat docks can be built at lakefront homes to add the convenience of storage or entertainment space.
