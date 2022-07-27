A jet ski and boat were involved in a wreck Thursday at R-27 in the area of Merriman Way Road in Franklin County that resulted in multiple injuries and sunk the boat, according to the Responding Fire online news page.
Responding were Company 10 Scruggs, Company 11 SML Fire Boats, Squad 10 Scruggs Rescue and Med. 15 FCPS, as well as multiple Bedford Fire-Rescue units.
According to a post by the boat owner, the jet ski collided with the boat, injuring the person on the jet ski and two adults. There allegedly were four adults and five children on the boat during the incident.
Read more stories in the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.