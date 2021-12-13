Owen Angell of Rocky Mount and Ewan Benjamin of Boones Mill performed in Bridgewater College’s Holiday Extravaganza Concerts.
Bridgewater College’s music ensembles performed a number of familiar seasonal songs during two Holiday Extravaganza events in the Concert Hall of the Carter Center for Worship and Music on the College’s campus.
The first Holiday Extravaganza event took place Friday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m. The second began at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
Ensembles performing at both extravaganzas included the Chorale, Concert Choir, Symphonic Band and Jazz Ensemble.
Angell was listed as playing euphonium in the Symphonic Band, trombone in the Jazz Ensemble and electric bass in the Guitar Ensemble.
Benjamin was listed as playing trombone in the Jazz Ensemble.
Under the direction of Assistant Professor of Music Dr. Ryan Keebaugh, the Chorale performed “The Rose” by Ola Gjeilo and Benjamin Britten’s “Wolcum Yole” and “This Little Babe.” The Concert Choir performed “Carol of the Bells” arranged by Peter Wilhousky and Dan Forrest’s arrangement of “Silent Night” and “Angels From the Realms of Glory.” Adjunct Professor of Music Amy Robertson accompanied the Chorale and Concert Choir on piano.
The Symphonic Band, under the direction of Associate Professor of Music Dr. Christine Carrillo, performed “African Holy Night” arranged by Robert W. Smith, “Haunted Sleigh Ride” by James Lord Pierpont and arranged by Brian Beck, and “Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson.
Among the pieces the Jazz Ensemble performed are “Sugarplum Rock” arranged by Paul Clark, “God Rest Ye Mambo, Gentlemen” arranged by Greg Moody and “Big Noise from the North Pole” by Mike Collins-Dowden.
On Friday, additional ensembles included the flute choir, Chamber Strings, Chordially Yours a cappella choir and the trumpet ensemble.
Sunday’s performance included the guitar ensemble, sax quartet, jazz combo and percussion ensemble.
The performances were free and open to the public. In keeping with guidance from the CDC, Bridgewater College requires that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, properly wear face masks when indoors in public areas of campus.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.