Lake Writers, the literary branch of the Smith Mountain Arts Council, is welcoming writers of all levels of experience to join its community and is offering the first 10 new members in 2021 free publishing of their work through Snowy Day Publications, the publishing arm of Lake Writers.
Work submitted must be in Microsoft Word, formatted, edited and ready for print.
Founded by Jim Morrison and Becky Mushko in 2001, for 20 years the group has served as an outlet for creativity and has brought a number of writers’ work to print. Membership is free.
Lake Writers stated that most new members start out having not written anything for publication, but some have penned essays or articles and want to publish them. Many lake residents join to experience and “learn the ropes” of writing for publication. The members write everything from science fiction, thrillers and mysteries, poetry and screenplays, to memoirs and non-fiction.
Meetings are held twice monthly. In the time of COVID-19, the group uses Zoom but looks forward to resuming in-person events. At meetings, members read excerpts from their work for other members to constructively critique.
Over the years, Lake Writers have experienced publishing successes and have celebrated each other’s, and the group has invited SML residents to submit essays for publication in the three anthologies that they have produced. These anthologies may be found on Amazon, along with the work of Lake Writers Betsy Ashton, Mark Young, Chuck Lumpkin, Becky Mushko, Jim Morrison, Linda Kay Simmons, Ginny Brock, Richard Raymond and Judith Helms.
Members can attend workshops on formatting manuscripts for publication, designing and creating book covers and marketing published work. Once in-person meetings resume, classes will be offered on publishing tools such as Microsoft Word, Adobe InDesign and Photoshop for both PCs and Macs.
Those interested in joining or visiting may send an email request to Snowydaypublications@gmail.com for more information and an invitation to the next Zoom meeting.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.