James Madison University (JMU) announced local students to the President’s List and Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
The President’s List includes:
• Rachel Pack of Moneta, whose major is general psychology.
• Connor Ranson of Hardy, whose major is architectural design.
• Waverleigh Jenkins of Huddleston, whose major is health sciences.
The Dean’s List includes:
• Reed Goad of Moneta, whose major is elementary education.
• Kayla Yeatts of Moneta, whose major is health sciences.
• Abby Argabright of Wirtz, whose major is communication sciences and disorders.
• Rielly Hunt of Wirtz, whose major is geography.
• Rachel Barnhart of Wirtz, whose major is international affairs.
• Elodie Walton of Wirtz, whose major is kinesiology.
• Ella Feinstein of Huddleston, whose major is history.
• Samantha Lents of Union Hall, whose major is general psychology.
• Melody Sink of Glade Hill, whose major is nursing.
• Judith Gudiel of Hardy, whose major is architectural design.
• Luke Barbour of Hardy, whose major is studio art.
