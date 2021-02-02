Bedford County Public Schools High School Assistant Principal Dr. Austin D. Norman II has been named the 2021 Outstanding Secondary School Assistant Principal of Virginia by a panel of principals and superintendents representing the Principal Awards Committee of the Virginia Association of Secondary School Principals.
Norman — known to family and friends as Donnie — has been an educator for 38 years and the last seven as assistant principal at Jefferson Forest High School. He has taught students in grades kindergarten through 12th in several schools in Bedford County and has been assigned to multiple duties and responsibilities as an administrator.
“Donnie has stood out as an exemplary leader and a source of inspiration to others,” School Principal Brian Wilson said. “I cannot say enough about the admiration that his colleagues, students and parents have for him.”
Wilson said that the assistant principal is “a kind person who treats everyone in our school community with respect and dignity.”
“He is passionate about his role as an educator and the influence he has on the school community is profound,” Wilson said.
Norman has a Bachelor’s of Science in Health and Physical Education, two Masters of Education — one in Health and Physical Education and one in Educational Leadership — and a doctorate in Leadership Studies. In 2007, Norman was recognized by the National Board of Professional Teaching Standards as a National Board Certified Teacher, considered the highest credential in the teaching profession.
Norman consistently shares with colleagues many aspects of his own learning. He collaborates with his administrative peers, teachers and staff members on ways to support all students with their educational goals. He is always willing to help plan, organize and implement meaningful activities for the staff and students at Jefferson Forest High School, the school system said.
“VASSP strives to identify and showcase the best assistant principals across the Commonwealth so we can capture and share their effective practices,” said VASSP Executive Director Randy D. Barrack. “Donnie offers considerable experience and expertise from which practitioners can glean valuable insights.”
He will be honored for his accomplishments at the June 2021 Virginia Middle and High School Principals Conference & Exposition in Richmond, and recognized nationally at the 2021 National Principals Conference in Aurora, Colorado, with other state Assistant Principals of the Year.
