Appalachian Power requested permission to recover costs associated with meeting environmental regulations at its generating plants that serve Virginia customers, including rules relating to the ash handling and wastewater discharge systems at the John Amos and Mountaineer plants.
Appalachian Power’s service area includes the Smith Mountain Lake area, and the company operates the Smith Mountain Dam.
In a filing with the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) last Wednesday, Appalachian Power requested cost recovery for those environmental improvements through an Environmental Rate Adjustment Clause. If approved by the SCC, residential customers using 1,000 kWh/month are expected to see a $2.50 monthly increase beginning in October 2021.
The total investment at the two plants is approximately $250 million.
“This investment in our existing coal plants is all about balance,” said Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and COO. “While we are planning investments in renewables in both Virginia and West Virginia, consistent with state legislation, we also need to invest in these plants because they will continue to play an important role in maintaining affordability and reliability for our customers.”
The filing is the first step in obtaining regulatory approvals to implement the compliance plans the company filed last month with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to meet its Coal Combustion Residuals (CCR) and Effluent Limitation Guidelines (ELG) rules.
The company’s request includes cost recovery for upgrades to bottom ash handling systems and wastewater treatment facilities to comply with the CCR rule and the ELG rule at Amos and Mountaineer plants. Existing ash ponds at the plants will close, and the ash will be moved to regulated landfills. Amos is a 2,930 MW plant in Winfield, W.Va., and Mountaineer is a 1,330 MW plant in New Haven, W.Va.
“For each plant, we analyzed the most cost effective way to meet customers’ energy needs,” Beam said. “We looked at the level of investment needed to comply with the rules, remaining operating life of the plant and potential future compliance costs.”
In addition, the company is also requesting to recover other costs that it has incurred and will incur that are necessary to comply with state or federal environmental laws or regulations applicable to the company’s generation facilities.
While the company makes these environmental investments, it is transitioning to a carbon-free future. Under the Virginia Clean Economy Act, Appalachian will transition its Virginia customers to 100 percent carbon-free generation by 2050, primarily from wind and solar generators.
Appalachian Power is part of American Electric Power. Information provided in this report by American Electric Power and its registrant subsidiaries contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any such statements may be influenced by factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those projected.
Read more stories in the upcoming issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.